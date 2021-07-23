London
Shotengai
Photo: CDY Kiosk N1C/ Beam’s & Co

A Japanese market is coming to Coal Drops Yard

The Shōtengai will be over three weekends, featuring food, homewares and more

Joe Mackertich
Anyone that knows me will tell you I am a fan of the Japanese culture. A committed Nipponophile. I have the ‘Akira’ soundtrack on vinyl, own not one but two Global knives and enjoy condescending to our very patient film editor about ‘challenging early work’ of director Sion Sono.

You can imagine, then, my delight at finding out that Coal Drops Yard is to put on (with the help of creative agency Beams & Co) a shōtenghai over three weekends in July and August.

You... don't know what a shōtengai is? Um, embarrassing! It’s an old-school street market, closed to traffic. They sort of double up as community centres, where locals meet up, chat and shop together. They’re nice! The Coal Drops Yard is like a dinky version of one, with ten carefully curated stalls (alongside the ten existing Lower Stable Street stalls). 

You can expect homewares from Native & Co, fancy Japanese breads from Rise Bakery and Bar, posters from Problem Press and a lot more. 

Also worth mentioning famous fashion photographer Mika Ninagawa’s ‘Power and Beauty’ series will be exhibited on-site too. 

The shōtengai will be at Lower Stable Street Market Jul 24-25 and 31, and Aug 1 and 7-8.

