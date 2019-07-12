A late-night art festival is taking over the East End next week

Missed out on this year’s Art Night (or just couldn’t hack the queues)? Redeem yourself at another night-time art expedition, coming to the East End this Saturday (July 20). Put together by the Whitechapel Gallery and Sculpture in the City, Nocturnal Creatures is not quite as intense – this multi-venue one-nighter wraps up at 11pm instead of dawn. It’ll be taking over everything from neighbourhood boozers to listed buildings that are normally kept under padlock and key.

Make your first stop at famous East End pub The Golden Heart, where you can hear an operatic tragedy made up of fragments of conversations heard from the boozer’s regular punters, staged by Turner Prize winner Laure Prouvost. Then head over to the Andaz Hotel to step inside a masonic temple for ‘Peace of Warrior’, a video piece by Tabita Rezaire exploring race, gender and the legacy of colonialism.

Whatever you do, keep 7pm free for ‘Calling Time’, Emma Smith’s installation inside the Whitechapel Bell Foundry (normally closed to the public) which promises to ‘unite’ the sound of bells from around the globe. Prefer to keep things light? Go and raise the Victorian roof of Leadenhall Market for three silent discos from DJ Mixmaster Morris (at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm).

To make the most of it, you have to think like a nocturnal creature – keep your wits about you, and your mind on the hunt.

