A Leave party is officially taking place in Parliament Square on Brexit Day

Officials have given the go-ahead for a large-scale party in Parliament Square on the evening of January 31 when the UK leaves the EU.

The event, organised by the Leave Means Leave campaign group, is set to take place between 9pm and 11.15pm to mark the moment the UK officially leaves the EU at 11pm, 47 years after it joined in 1973.

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has called it ‘a big moment in the history of this nation to celebrate’ on Twitter. Though the news hasn’t been met with enthusiasm by everyone.

I am delighted to confirm that Leave Means Leave has secured approval from the authorities for the Brexit Day celebration in Parliament Sq on 31 Jan. We are still working on Big Ben and fireworks! Do register on https://t.co/d2tfCaLwbF — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) January 15, 2020

The finer details of the pro-Brexit party have yet to be worked out, though ‘fireworks, bands and comedians’ have been suggested.

The office for the Mayor of London said the event has been given ‘provisional authorisation’. This means the event organisers will need to give more detailed information about setting up and clearance times before final authorisation is given.

Meanwhile, the government has been looking at other ways to mark the historic occasion. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is encouraging the public to crowdfund £500k to ring out the ceremonial chimes of Big Ben at ‘Brexit O’Clock’.

Whether or not Big Ben’s bong is bought back to life for January 31, presumably someone somewhere is putting in an order for a whole load of union jack bunting right about now.

