This map shows the most European bits of London

As the UK ambles towards Brexit, a million Londoners are unsure of what their rights will be after March 29 next year. London is home to one third of the country’s 3 million resident EU citizens, and this map (using country-of-birth data from the latest census) shows where.

The bluer the borough, the higher the percentage of residents born in one of the other 27 EU member states. National flags reveal which borough has the highest number of people from each country, from Lambeth’s ‘Little Portugal’ to the Irish community in Brent and no fewer than nine nationalities in Westminster. A ‘no-deal’ Brexit would affect the whole city. But for those Londoners born in EU countries, the cliff edge is particularly worrying.

