Baked goods fiends, listen up. The legendary Dutch bakkerij Donutelier by Roladin, known for its otherworldly doughnuts, is coming to London. Set to open in Leicester Square in January 2023, this will be the UK's first branch of the celebrated bakehouse.

And these are no ordinary doughnuts. Donutelier takes inspo from fashion ateliers (see what they did there?) to create its signature towered bakes. Expect to see handcrafted and ornate doughy buns, like the 'pistachio': a fluffyboi stuffed with chantilly cream and marbled pistachio, and topped with an almond sable, crumbled pistachios and dried raspberries. The luxury patisserie will also offer up cruffins, danishes, croissants, and cookies to sink your teeth into.

Inside the luxe shop you'll also be able to see the pastry chefs constructing the intricate doughnuts up close. Visitors will be allowed to watch the process of frying the fluffy dough balls before they are decorated by hand.

Arik Waiss, chief executive and partner of Donutelier by Roladin, said: 'We are excited to bring some of the most innovative and luxurious doughnuts the world has ever seen to London. For the first time we are launching Roladin in the UK with a brand new store, debuting our signature doughnuts which will be freshly prepared on site. The store will be a new experience for Londoners and for this reason we are very excited for the opening this winter.'

Krispy Kreme could never...

Donutelier by Roladin. 48–50 Charing Cross Road, Leicester Square, WC2H 0BB. Opening January 2023.

