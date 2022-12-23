London
Lucien Laviscount
This ‘Emily in Paris’ heart-throb star has just opened a north London dive bar

And none other than dub and reggae legend Don Letts is in charge of the programming

Alex Sims
Following in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran, Mark Wahlberg and Krept & Konan, ‘Emily in Paris’ actor Lucien Laviscount is the latest celebrity to join the London hospitality scene. 

The 30-year-old who plays Alfie in the series has teamed up with restauranter Zac Lichman and head chef Gareth Drew (formerly of Nobu and Buddha Bar) to open The Wealthy Beggar in Kensal Rise. 

Described as a ‘five star dive bar’, the new joint has a speakeasy atmos, a menu packed with tropical cocktails and Pan-Asian tapas to soak them up with. Tipples include the ‘Loaded Dice’ – a piña colada style concoction with watermelon, banana, coconut, pineapple and three types of rum, and the ‘Velvet Hand’ which mixes together fresh pomegranate cordial, sparkling wine and apple-infused brandy. And from the kitchen, there’s an opulent selection of snacks including wagyu tartare with whipped foie gras and cheeseburger dumplings with kimchi ketchup. Fancy. 

But, perhaps the most exciting news is that they’ve teamed up with none other than dub and reggae legend Don Letts, who‘ll be overseeing the programming for the new venue, including live music every Wednesday, DJ sets and weekend parties. There’s even a recording studio on the bar’s lower floor. 

Laviscount, Lichman and Drew are no strangers to the city’s food and drink scene. The trio opened The Shop, also in Kensal Rise, in 2018 – a kooky cocktail bar that served drinks in jam jars and milk bottles, but it became a victim of the pandemic, closing its doors in 2020. Hopefully, this new venture will have a bit more staying power. 


The Wealthy Beggar. 109 Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise, NW10 3NS. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm until late.

