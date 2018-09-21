The singing bartenders and pianists of legendary New York cabaret bar Marie’s Crisis are hopping across the pond for a five-day stint in London. From October 30 to November 3, the bar will take over Marylebone gay pub City of Quebec and set its Victorian wood-panelled interiors ringing with jazz standards, showtunes and all-round Broadway razzmatazz. And the best part is that everyone can join in. Gather round the piano and unleash your inner diva: cocktails are optional, but jazz hands might just be compulsory.

Just turn up (no need to book a ticket) at City of Quebec to join the fun. As London’s oldest LGBT+ venue, it has over 70 years of gay history, and was been a safe haven for the community long before the partial decriminalisation of homosexual acts between men in 1967. With deep roots in New York’s gay haven the West Village, Marie’s Crisis is also full of history, so this cross-Atlantic hookup should be a match made in heaven.

Want more showbiz glamour? Check out our guide to London’s musical theatre scene.