A list of London Covid-19 mutual aid groups helping the vulnerable right now

By Chris Waywell Posted: Thursday April 16 2020, 11:37am

Central

Bayswater Mutual Aid: here 

City of London Mutual Aid: here

Fitzrovia & Marylebone Mutual Aid: here 

Little Venice Mutual Aid: here 

Marylebone High Street Ward Mutual Aid Group: here 

Soho/Covent Garden Mutual Aid: here

Westminster Mutual Aid: here

Missed your group? Email us at helplondon@timeout.com.

 

North

Alexandra Park Ward group: here

Barnet Mutual Aid: here 

Brent Mutual Aid Group: here 

Canons Park/Stanmore Support Group: here

Colindale (NW9) Mutual Aid: here

Crouch End: here

Enfield, EN1 Ward: here 

Enfield Mutual Aid: here 

Finchley: here or email finchley@mutualaid.co.uk

Finsbury Park N7 Tiltman Place Mutual Aid Group: here

Finsbury Park Ward: here

Hampstead and Kilburn Community Relief: here 

Haringey Mutual Aid: here 

Harrow Community Support Group: here

Harrow Voluntary and Community Sector Forum: here

High Barnet EN5 (Wentworth Road, Byng Road and Cecil Court): here

Islington Mutual Aid: here

Kensal Rise Community Help: here

Mildmay/Newington Green: here 

Muswell Hill Community Support: here 

NW5: here 

NW11 Mutual Aid: here

Queen’s Park Mutual Aid: here 

Quernmore Road Network, N4: here 

Ravenshaw, Broomsleigh, Dornfell, Glastonbury Streets NW6: here 

Stroud Green Mutual Aid (N4 & N8): here

Tottenham Hale Ward Mutual Aid: here 

West Hampstead NW6 Community Help: here 

West Green Ward Mutual Aid WhatsApp: here 

Willesden Green: here

South

Balham Mutual Aid Group: here 

Battersea Mutual Aid: here 

Beckenham Mutual Aid: here 

Bellenden Road SE15 (Peckham): here 

Bexley Mutual Aid Group: here 

Bickley Mutual Aid: here 

Biggin Hill Mutual Aid: here 

Blackheath Mutual Aid Group: here 

Brixton/Lambeth Mutual Aid Group: here 

Brockley ILoveSE4 Self-isolation Assistance: here

Brockley Support: here 

Bromley Mutual Aid: here 

Burgess Park/Glengall Road: here 

Burnell and Lewis Roads SM1: here 

Carshalton Mutual Aid: here 

Chelsfield Aid Group: here 

Clapham Mutual Aid: here

Colliers Wood news & views: here 

Coney Hall Mutual Aid: here 

Coulsdon/Old Coulsdon Community Support: here 

Croydon Mutual Aid: here

Crystal Palace Colby Road Helping Hands: here

Crystal Palace Mutual Aid: here

Deptford Pie ’n’ Mash Mutual Aid Centre: here

Deptford Creek Help: here

Downham Mutual Aid: here 

Earlsfield Mutual Aid: here 

East Dulwich Copleston Parish Mutual Aid (Dog Kennel Hill): here 

Eltham Progress Estate: here

Forest Hill, Devonshire Road SE23 Mutual Aid: here

Greenwich Mutual Aid Group: here

Hayes Bromley Doorstep Drop: here

Hither Green + Lee Ward Mutual Aid Group: here

Kennington Cottington Mutual Aid: here

Lewisham Mutual Aid: here

Merton Mutual Aid: here

Norwood Junction Mutual Aid: here

Orpington Mutual Aid: here

Peckham and Camberwell SE15: here

Peckham Rye Station Area Mutual Aid: here

Penge Mutual Aid: here

Petts Wood Volunteers: here

Petts Wood Volunteers Support Group: here

Putney Mutual Support Group: here

Putney & Wandsworth Mutual Aid: here 

Purley Community Mutual Aid Group: here

Rotherhithe Mutual Aid Group: here

Ruskin Walk, Herne Hill: here

Southfields Mutual Aid Group: here 

Streatham Mutual Aid: here

Surrey Docks Mutual Aid Support Group: here 

Sutton and Cheam Care: here 

Sydenham Mutual Aid: here

Telegraph Hill Aid: here

Tooting: here

Wandsworth Mutual Aid (Balham, Tooting and Clapham South areas): here 

West Norwood Mutual Aid: here

Wimbledon Mutual Aid: here

East

Albert Island Marina E16: here

Barking & Dagenham Mutual Aid: here 

Bow Mutual Aid (E3): here 

Cathall Ward Mutual Aid (Waltham Forest): here 

Chingford Response: here 

Dagenham Community Support: here 

Gascoyne Estate E9 Residents’ Support Group: here

Grove Green Mutual Aid (Leyton): here 

Hackney Mutual Aid: here 

Hackney N4, Brownswood Ward: here 

Harold Wood and Harold Park Support: here 

Havering Mutual Aid: here 

Newham Community Support: here 

Redbridge Mutual Aid: here 

Royal Docks Mutual Aid: here 

Stamford Hill N16 (Bergholt, Durley, Denver, Cranwich) Mutual Aid: here 

Tower Hamlets Community Support: here 

Waltham Forest Mutual Aid: here

Winston Road N16: here 

Woodberry Down: here

West

Acton Gardens Support Group: here 

Chessington Mutual Aid Group: here 

Chiswick Mutual Aid: here 

Ealing Mutual Aid: here 

Fulham Help: here 

Grove Avenue Residents W7: here 

Hammersmith Mutual Aid: here 

Hounslow Mutual Aid Group: here 

Kensington Mutual Aid: here 

Kingston & Surbiton Mutual Aid: here 

New Malden Mutual Aid: here 

North Kingston (Burton, Richmond Park and Gibbon Roads) Residents’ Association: here 

Northolt Mutual Aid: here 

Northwood, Northwood Hill, Pinner & Ruislip: here 

Notting Hill London Mutual Aid: here 

Parsons Green SW6 Mutual Aid: here 

Surbiton Community Response Group: here 

Sunray & Egmont Community Residents’ Association: here 

Twickenham & Richmond Mutual Aid: here 

Uxbridge Mutual Aid: here 

Winchendon Road Teddington TW11: here

Missed your group? Email us at helplondon@timeout.com.

