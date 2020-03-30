A load of London companies are giving out free e-bikes to NHS workers

It’s never felt more urgent to express thanks to the NHS staff who are working tirelessly on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic – and now London bike companies are finding ways to help them.

In recent weeks several cycling companies in the capital have announced schemes to give away e-bikes to NHS workers. It’s hoped the pedal bikes with electric motors will provide doctors, nurses and other staff with a healthier alternative to commuting on public transport, after worrying images of packed tube carriages circulated on social media last week.

Fully Charged, an independent e-bike retailer based in London Bridge, is giving e-bikes to NHS staff as a three-month loan free of charge so that workers can get to and from work safely. NHS workers can sign up for a free bike from today. It’s offering 20 free bikes initially, with more being added. The bikes will come with commuting essentials including lights, mudguards and a lock.

Other companies have followed suit. Vauxhall-based Buzzbike is offering bikes free of charge to nurses and doctors on request. Covent Garden-based flower company Elizabeth Marsh Floral Design is helping to deliver the free bikes and creating posies to go with every order.

In a statement last week, Transport for London announced that healthcare professionals would be given free 24-hour access to its Santander Cycles for rides of up to half an hour. Codes needed to access the bikes have been distributed internally through the NHS.

Uber has offered NHS workers free rides on its electric Jump bikes, which operate in Camden, Islington, Kensington, Chelsea and Hackney. NHS staff can register online to receive their free activation code to use in the Uber app.

And for any NHS staff who don’t know their spokes from their axles, The Bike Project is offering complimentary virtual bike-maintenance sessions with one of its pro mechanics for all NHS staff.

