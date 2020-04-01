A London biscuit company is sending DIY icing kits to homes

With basically nothing else to do right now, the world has gone baking mad. But if you’re more into making biscuits than messing about with yeast or sourdough starters, Biscuiteers has launched the ‘ice-olation challenge’. The weekly session aims to teach people how to make biscuits and ice them like a pro.

If you have lots of enthusiasm but no equipment, it’s selling master icing kits which can be delivered to homes and have everything you need to rival Mary Berry (probably). Then head to the London-based biscuit creators website where its experts will be focusing on a different skill or technique each week – first up is how to make the perfect dough.

You can also put your burning baking questions to the pros through their Ask Biscuiteers sessions, which run every Monday and Thursday across the company’s social channels.

All that’s missing is a big tent in the countryside and Paul Hollywood. On your marks, get set, bake!

Follow along with the challenge on Biscuiteers’ website and social channels.

Don’t want to cook? This directory shows all the independent businesses delivering food in London.

Prefer to get crafty? A London pottery studio is sending DIY clay kits to homes.