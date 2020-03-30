This directory shows all the independent businesses delivering food in London

You don’t need us to tell you what a difficult time this is for independent businesses in London. Our city’s sky-high business rates already make it difficult for small cafés, bars and restaurants to turn a profit, and now that all of the above are closed for an undetermined amount of time, they need all the support they can get if we still want them to be there when the need for self-isolation has passed.

We all know by now which of our favourite local takeaways are still operational, but other than that, it’s hard to keep track of which businesses have opened up to deliveries. To try and help Londoners keep on top of the butchers, bakeries, costermongers and coffee shops that are now taking orders, a new website called Dishpatch has launched.

The format is very simple: just a list of great London food sellers, divided by area, with handy little emojis to denote what they offer: 🍞= baked goods, 🍝= ready meals and 🍾= well, you can probably figure that one out for yourself.



If you know a great little place that’s now delivering and is not on the list, you can submit it for Dishpatch inclusion here. Time to start bashing the ‘add to basket’ button.

