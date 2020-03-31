A London pottery studio is sending DIY clay kits to homes

Londoners are extremely into pottery right now. Up until a couple of weeks ago, you’d find people moulding and glazing at beginners’ courses across the city. Then self-isolation and social distancing happened.

If you’re missing your clay fix (or are looking for a brand new hobby), you’re in luck. London Fields workshop Kana London, known for its rustic, hand-shaped ceramics, is launching an online pottery course.

Photograph: Kana London

The Stay Home Kana Clay Club has two elements. First you order a clay kit. Available to buy from the Kana website, each £35 box contains 3kg of clay and eight tools to shape and carve it with (there’s also an upgrade version that comes with a bottle of natural wine or a London-made candle to set the mood).

Next, look out for a series of online masterclasses that’ll teach you to turn that hefty hunk of clay into bowls, vases and more. Run by Kana’s founder Ana Kerin, the videos will be launching over the next few weeks, covering the basics – like how to set up an at-home clay studio – before moving on to more challenging stuff.

Then in a few months, when London’s back in business, you can take your creations to Kana to get them fired in the kiln and start your post-quarantine life with a whole load of new ceramics.

You can find out more about the online masterclasses by emailing ana@kanalondon.com.

