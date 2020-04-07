A London boutique is delivering fancy DIY candlemaking kits to light up your isolation

If you’re finding that the only thing fixing your isolation blues is getting crafty, you’re in luck. Bougie London candlemaker Earl of East is posting out kits that you can use to create your own posh candle at home.

A Stay Home with Earl box costs £40 and contains wax, a wick, a fancy candleholder, a blend of essential oils and some handy tools. You can choose between four scents – fresh, woody, floral and soft leather – and you’ll even get a personalised candle label with your name on it.

The kit also comes with access to one of the brand’s weekly live Zoom workshops (a digital version of the session it usually holds in its London Fields shop), where you’ll be guided through the candlemaking process. The next available class is on Monday April 20 at 11am, with more to be announced in coming weeks.

Order a Stay Home with Earl kit here.

