Want to start making your own fancy ceramics? Here’s where to get started with pottery classes in London

Londoners are potty for clay. Places on pottery courses across the city are getting snapped up quicker than a discount Edmund de Waal vase, so if you want to sink your hands into some wet clay and imagine you’re in ‘Ghost’, you’d better book your London pottery class in advance. Here are four things to remember before you get behind the wheel:

Be ready to get messy

Bring an apron, unless you don’t mind walking around in clay-splattered clothes for the rest of the day.

Stay centred

It can take a while to centre your clay on the wheel, but it’s worth getting it spot on so your pot’s walls are even.

Go slow

Any quick movements can throw your pot off-centre and that can be the beginning of the end.

Be philosophical

Just when it looks like you’ve made a beautiful vase, it collapses! Take a deep breath and start again. That one wasn’t meant to be.

