A London stable is bringing tiny ponies to the windows of people in self-isolation

Many Londoners have been in self-isolation for a matter of days rather than weeks, but we’re already finding new ways to support each other through the anxiety and boredom. People are baking for their neighbours. Made in Hackney has started an emergency crowdfund so it can deliver meals to locals who need them most. A reading group is live-streaming performances of all the Shakespeare plays in order. Some fitness studios are streaming classes for free to help people exercise in their homes.

One London business that’s going out of its way to cheer up people stuck in isolation is Park Lane Stables in west London. As no one can visit its horses in person, it is walking ponies to people’s homes so they can greet them from the window. On Instagram, it’s calling the initiative #tinyponyatyourwindow, which might just be the best hashtag we’ve ever seen.

At a time when so many of us are spending hours staring out of the window waiting for something other than a stray plastic bag to go past, the idea of a pony appearing on your doorstep is the dream. What’s even more heartening is that Park Lane is carrying out #tinyponyatyourwindow visits for no other reason than to make people smile, just when we need it most.

Thanks to Moya Crockett for sharing the story on Twitter.