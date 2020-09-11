A Londoner’s guide to getting (and staying) out of bed

Struggling to get out of bed? We chat to four Londoners with jobs that mean early wake-up calls about how to stop snoozing your alarm

Dan Frazer, head baker, Pophams: ‘I start my shifts as early as 2am. One thing that helps me get up so early is having an alarm that is so annoying that you have to get up – one of those continuously beeping ones which drives you crazy. I set about five different alarms.’

Edward Grace, owner, Beanberry Coffee: ‘Don’t skimp on your morning coffee – go for something bright and delicious to wake up your senses and make you feel like a better, happier person. Organic Ethiopian coffees are the best – they’re grown and processed with so much love and care that you can taste it in your cup.’

Ben Paul, founder, Sweat IT: ‘I don’t tend to have issues rising early, but if I’m in any doubt I will always place my alarm clock out of reach, so I physically need to get out of bed to turn it off. My wife is very much not a morning person, so that focuses me to get up and turn it off fast!’

Aimee Vivian, DJ, Capital FM: ‘My main piece of advice is: don’t snooze. Train yourself to get up on the first alarm. Maybe have your favourite song set as your alarm so that you wake up with a smile on your face, ready to smash the day ahead. A bit of Kanye West’s “Power” always works a treat for me.’

