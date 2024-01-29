A massive immersive LEGO exhibition is coming to London

Tickets for the ‘The Art of the Brick’ go on sale this week

Calling all young construction enthusiasts! London is about to be blessed with an enormous immersive LEGO experience – and you can book your place this week.

Thanks to Exhibition Hub (the ones behind the Van Gogh Immersive Experience) and events company Fever, a massive immersive adventure will be making its worldwide debut in London this spring. Called ‘The Art of the Brick’, it’ll be located on Brick Lane and feature 90 works by Nathan Sawaya, an artist who creates sculptures and mosaics entirely out of LEGO bricks.

Expect the likes of Michelangelo’s ‘David’ and Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ to be reimagined in iconic little building blocks. The entire experience apparently contains more than a million LEGO bricks, while there’ll also be bits of music and 3D video.

Here are some cheeky snaps of what’s to come.

Photograph: Fever / The Art of the Brick

Photograph: Fever / The Art of the Brick

Photograph: Fever / The Art of the Brick

Tickets will be available to purchase here from Wednesday January 31, and you can sign up now for early access.

