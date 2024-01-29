London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Art of the Brick exhibition, London
Photograph: Fever / Art of the Brick

A massive immersive LEGO exhibition is coming to London

Tickets for the ‘The Art of the Brick’ go on sale this week

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

Calling all young construction enthusiasts! London is about to be blessed with an enormous immersive LEGO experience – and you can book your place this week.

Thanks to Exhibition Hub (the ones behind the Van Gogh Immersive Experience) and events company Fever, a massive immersive adventure will be making its worldwide debut in London this spring. Called ‘The Art of the Brick’, it’ll be located on Brick Lane and feature 90 works by Nathan Sawaya, an artist who creates sculptures and mosaics entirely out of LEGO bricks. 

Expect the likes of Michelangelo’s ‘David’ and Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ to be reimagined in iconic little building blocks. The entire experience apparently contains more than a million LEGO bricks, while there’ll also be bits of music and 3D video. 

Here are some cheeky snaps of whats to come. 

The Art of the Brick
Photograph: Fever / The Art of the Brick
The Art of the Brick
Photograph: Fever / The Art of the Brick
The Art of the Brick
Photograph: Fever / The Art of the Brick

Tickets will be available to purchase here from Wednesday January 31, and you can sign up now for early access. 

Here are 12 must-see exhibitions in London this February

Did you see that this London exhibition shows off brand-new King Charles III banknotes?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Phil Wang in Nunhead is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.