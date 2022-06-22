The Beams is from the same people as Printworks and will have 55,000 square feet of space for live music, nightlife and more

Two years of lockdown made Londoners appreciate more than ever how precious this city’s real-life culture is. So it’s great news that the capital is about to get a whole new arts centre, called The Beams. Even better, it’s from the team behind Printworks.

It’s going to be hosted in the Royal Docks, in a warehouse that was once part of the Tate & Lyle sugar factory, with a whopping 55,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces. Broadwick Live, who is behind Printworks and Field Day, have a great track record of preserving and reimagining disused industrial spaces, and the aim of this new complex is to bring opportunities and creativity to this unlikely space.

Photograph: Henry Woide

Ajay Jayaram, Broadwick’s director of music, says: ‘We’re excited to announce Broadwick Live’s partnership with LWE for the inaugural music programme at The Beams, a reunion of the ambitious team who launched Printworks London.

‘Musically, we’ll be presenting something truly exciting for the capital – an eclectic series of day-to-night events, featuring top-tier names and emerging talent, across various sounds, styles and genres within the broad sphere of house, techno, disco and everything that lies in between. We look forward to introducing our audiences to this exceptional new industrial setting, full of character, situated in an untouched part of London.’

The Beams will be a space for set builds, film and art production, photo shoots, brand events, exhibitions and fashion shows during the week. And at the weekend, guests will be welcomed for ​​music series and cultural events.

The shows will be announced on July 5. Tickets go on sale on July 7.

The Beams, Factory Rd, E16 2HB.

