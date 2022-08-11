London
Arcade food hall battersea power station
Photograph: JKS

A massive new food hall is opening in Battersea Power Station

The Art Deco edifice will be hosting three new restaurants and much more

India Lawrence
Written by India Lawrence
The Art Deco masterpiece that is Battersea Power Station is getting a massive new food hall next year. 

Run by JKS restaurants, the people behind Hoppers, Bao and Gymkhana, the Arcade Food Hall will be the centrepiece of the once derelict power station. The food arcade will open to the public in 2023. 

Details on the food are still a little hazy, but we know for sure that one of the restaurants opening up shop in SW11 will be Taiwanese legends Bao, providing your fave little gooey steamed buns. There will be two other restaurants, one of them being Thai, and a bunch of new brands from JKS, the group behind Hoppers and Bao. This is JKS’s second big food hall, following the success of its venue at Centrepoint that opened in April

Red Deer interior designers will be decking out the 24,000 sq ft space in the grade II-listed building. 

Karam Sethi, founder of JKS, said: ‘We’re looking forward to opening Arcade at Battersea Power Station next year. We will be creating a number of exciting new brands which showcase even more global cuisines, while also expanding and developing some of our existing Arcade brands, to create a food and drink destination south of the river worth travelling for.’

Sam Cotton, head of leasing at Battersea Power Station, said: ‘London’s food scene has changed significantly over the past decade thanks to innovative dining experiences such as Arcade. From the outset it has been our vision to place food and hospitality at the heart of Battersea Power Station.’

The new food hall is a part of the power station’s £9 billion development that’s been underway for the past few years. Europe’s largest brick building will open to the public this autumn, a community hub with offices, shops, bars, restaurants and over 19 acres of public space. 

  • India Lawrence Contributor

