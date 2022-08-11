London officially has the UK’s best rooftop bar

[title]
Londoners bloody love a rooftop bar. What better way to live out your ‘Sex and the City’ fantasies than by sipping a Cosmo on top of an office block as you watch the sun go down over our glorious, jagged skyline. Talk about a main character moment.
And the good news is, a new list says that London has got the best rooftop bar in all of the UK. (Are we surprised?)
Using data from social media and contributions from their editorial team, Big 7 Travel has put together a list of Europe’s best rooftop bars. Out of the 50, five of London’s finest sky-high venues made the cut, and only one from another English city (Leeds) was included. Although we got beaten by the Danes with the Salling Rooftop bar in Aarhus taking first place, London put in a pretty good shift.
Coming in fifth was the Culpeper Roof Garden on Commercial Street, a leafy bar with cute vegetable plots and an up-close view of the Gherkin. Also on the list were The Rooftop at One Hundred Shoreditch, swanky Peckham vino joint Forza Wine, Frank’s Cafe of pink staircase Insta fame, and jaunty Napoleon-themed Bar Elba. The final English bar on the list was The Green Room in Leeds, in forty-ninth place.
If you’d asked us, London dominating this list was as inevitable as queuing for Frank’s. Have you considered doing a bar crawl of all five of London’s best skyward venues?
Best rooftop bars in Europe for 2022:
- Salling Rooftop and the Roofgarden – Aarhus, Denmark
- The Roof at the Reykjavik Edition – Reykjavik, Iceland
- Kranen Bar at the Munch Rooftop Bar – Oslo
- Oroya – Madrid, Spain
- The Culpeper – London, England
- Sky Bar Lisbon – Lisbon, Portugal
- Patchwork at Sa Punta – Ibiza, Spain
- Skyline Bar 20up – Hamburg, Germany
- Mama Shelter – Bordeaux, France
- Terrace bar – Madeira
- Herbārijs – Riga, Latvia
- Lumi Bar and Restaurant – Lisbon, Portugal
- REM Eiland – Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Villa M Rooftop – Paris, France
- Lemon Tree Sky Bar – Bratislava, Slovakia
- Más Rooftop Bar – Helsinki, Finland
- Cold Town House – Edinburgh, UK
- Nebotičnik – Ljubljana, Slovenia
- Restaurant Silo – Copenhagen, Denmark
- Safestay – Athens, Greece
- Tope – Barcelona, Spain
- Balcony Bar Prague – Prague, Czech Republic
- The Rooftop at One Hundred Shoreditch – London, UK
- Floor17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Hugo’s Terrace – St Julian’s, Malta
- Klunkerkranich Rooftop – Berlin, German
- Terrazza Borromini – Rome, Italy
- Forza Wine – London, UK
- Babel – Belfast, North Ireland
- Level 27 – Warsaw, Poland
- Terraza Hotel Doña María – Seville, Spain
- Das Loft Bar & Lounge – Vienna, Austria
- Stockholm Under Stjärnorna – Stockholm, Sweden
- Buža Bar – Dubrovnik, Croatia
- Frank’s Café at Bold Tendencies – London, UK
- Liebling – Hidden Rooftop Bar – Budapest, Hungary
- Sense Rooftop Bar – Sofia, Bulgaria
- Bar Elba – London, UK
- Cafe im Vorhoelzer Forum – Munich, Germany
- Schweizerhof Films – Flims, Switzerland
- Play Label Rooftop – Brussels, Belgium
- Sophie’s – Dublin, Ireland
- Aria Hotel Budapest – Budapest, Hungary
- Illum Rooftop – Copenhagen, Denmark
- The Skyline Rooftop Bar – Venice, Italy
- Aloha Bar – Rotterdam, Netherlands
- Skybar – Vilnius, Lithuania
- Mikla – Istanbul, Turkey
- The Green Room – Leeds, UK
- Lift Steak and Rooftop Bar – Tirana, Albania
London’s 30 best rooftop bars.