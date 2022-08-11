London
Photograph: The Culpeper
London officially has the UK’s best rooftop bar

Five of London’s skyward boozers were included on a list of Europe’s 50 best rooftop bars

India Lawrence
Londoners bloody love a rooftop bar. What better way to live out your ‘Sex and the City’ fantasies than by sipping a Cosmo on top of an office block as you watch the sun go down over our glorious, jagged skyline. Talk about a main character moment. 

And the good news is, a new list says that London has got the best rooftop bar in all of the UK. (Are we surprised?) 

Using data from social media and contributions from their editorial team, Big 7 Travel has put together a list of Europe’s best rooftop bars. Out of the 50, five of London’s finest sky-high venues made the cut, and only one from another English city (Leeds) was included. Although we got beaten by the Danes with the Salling Rooftop bar in Aarhus taking first place, London put in a pretty good shift.

Coming in fifth was the Culpeper Roof Garden on Commercial Street, a leafy bar with cute vegetable plots and an up-close view of the Gherkin. Also on the list were The Rooftop at One Hundred Shoreditch, swanky Peckham vino joint Forza Wine, Frank’s Cafe of pink staircase Insta fame, and jaunty Napoleon-themed Bar Elba. The final English bar on the list was The Green Room in Leeds, in forty-ninth place. 

If you’d asked us, London dominating this list was as inevitable as queuing for Frank’s. Have you considered doing a bar crawl of all five of London’s best skyward venues?

Best rooftop bars in Europe for 2022:

  1. Salling Rooftop and the Roofgarden – Aarhus, Denmark
  2. The Roof at the Reykjavik Edition – Reykjavik, Iceland
  3. Kranen Bar at the Munch Rooftop Bar – Oslo
  4. Oroya – Madrid, Spain
  5. The Culpeper – London, England
  6. Sky Bar Lisbon – Lisbon, Portugal
  7. Patchwork at Sa Punta – Ibiza, Spain
  8. Skyline Bar 20up – Hamburg, Germany
  9. Mama Shelter – Bordeaux, France
  10. Terrace bar – Madeira
  11. Herbārijs – Riga, Latvia
  12. Lumi Bar and Restaurant – Lisbon, Portugal
  13. REM Eiland – Amsterdam, Netherlands
  14. Villa M Rooftop – Paris, France
  15. Lemon Tree Sky Bar – Bratislava, Slovakia
  16. Más Rooftop Bar – Helsinki, Finland
  17. Cold Town House – Edinburgh, UK
  18. Nebotičnik – Ljubljana, Slovenia
  19. Restaurant Silo – Copenhagen, Denmark
  20. Safestay – Athens, Greece
  21. Tope – Barcelona, Spain
  22. Balcony Bar Prague – Prague, Czech Republic
  23. The Rooftop at One Hundred Shoreditch – London, UK
  24. Floor17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
  25. Hugo’s Terrace – St Julian’s, Malta
  26. Klunkerkranich Rooftop – Berlin, German
  27. Terrazza Borromini – Rome, Italy
  28. Forza Wine – London, UK
  29. Babel – Belfast, North Ireland
  30. Level 27 – Warsaw, Poland
  31. Terraza Hotel Doña María – Seville, Spain
  32. Das Loft Bar & Lounge – Vienna, Austria
  33. Stockholm Under Stjärnorna – Stockholm, Sweden
  34. Buža Bar – Dubrovnik, Croatia
  35. Frank’s Café at Bold Tendencies – London, UK
  36. Liebling – Hidden Rooftop Bar – Budapest, Hungary
  37. Sense Rooftop Bar – Sofia, Bulgaria
  38. Bar Elba – London, UK
  39. Cafe im Vorhoelzer Forum – Munich, Germany
  40. Schweizerhof Films – Flims, Switzerland
  41. Play Label Rooftop – Brussels, Belgium
  42. Sophie’s – Dublin, Ireland
  43. Aria Hotel Budapest – Budapest, Hungary
  44. Illum Rooftop – Copenhagen, Denmark
  45. The Skyline Rooftop Bar – Venice, Italy
  46. Aloha Bar – Rotterdam, Netherlands
  47. Skybar – Vilnius, Lithuania
  48. Mikla – Istanbul, Turkey
  49. The Green Room – Leeds, UK
  50. Lift Steak and Rooftop Bar – Tirana, Albania

