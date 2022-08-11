London officially has the UK’s best rooftop bar

Five of London’s skyward boozers were included on a list of Europe’s 50 best rooftop bars

Londoners bloody love a rooftop bar. What better way to live out your ‘Sex and the City’ fantasies than by sipping a Cosmo on top of an office block as you watch the sun go down over our glorious, jagged skyline. Talk about a main character moment.

And the good news is, a new list says that London has got the best rooftop bar in all of the UK. (Are we surprised?)

Using data from social media and contributions from their editorial team, Big 7 Travel has put together a list of Europe’s best rooftop bars. Out of the 50, five of London’s finest sky-high venues made the cut, and only one from another English city (Leeds) was included. Although we got beaten by the Danes with the Salling Rooftop bar in Aarhus taking first place, London put in a pretty good shift.

Coming in fifth was the Culpeper Roof Garden on Commercial Street, a leafy bar with cute vegetable plots and an up-close view of the Gherkin. Also on the list were The Rooftop at One Hundred Shoreditch, swanky Peckham vino joint Forza Wine, Frank’s Cafe of pink staircase Insta fame, and jaunty Napoleon-themed Bar Elba. The final English bar on the list was The Green Room in Leeds, in forty-ninth place.

If you’d asked us, London dominating this list was as inevitable as queuing for Frank’s. Have you considered doing a bar crawl of all five of London’s best skyward venues?

Best rooftop bars in Europe for 2022:

Salling Rooftop and the Roofgarden – Aarhus, Denmark The Roof at the Reykjavik Edition – Reykjavik, Iceland Kranen Bar at the Munch Rooftop Bar – Oslo Oroya – Madrid, Spain The Culpeper – London, England Sky Bar Lisbon – Lisbon, Portugal Patchwork at Sa Punta – Ibiza, Spain Skyline Bar 20up – Hamburg, Germany Mama Shelter – Bordeaux, France Terrace bar – Madeira Herbārijs – Riga, Latvia Lumi Bar and Restaurant – Lisbon, Portugal REM Eiland – Amsterdam, Netherlands Villa M Rooftop – Paris, France Lemon Tree Sky Bar – Bratislava, Slovakia Más Rooftop Bar – Helsinki, Finland Cold Town House – Edinburgh, UK Nebotičnik – Ljubljana, Slovenia Restaurant Silo – Copenhagen, Denmark Safestay – Athens, Greece Tope – Barcelona, Spain Balcony Bar Prague – Prague, Czech Republic The Rooftop at One Hundred Shoreditch – London, UK Floor17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Hugo’s Terrace – St Julian’s, Malta Klunkerkranich Rooftop – Berlin, German Terrazza Borromini – Rome, Italy Forza Wine – London, UK Babel – Belfast, North Ireland Level 27 – Warsaw, Poland Terraza Hotel Doña María – Seville, Spain Das Loft Bar & Lounge – Vienna, Austria Stockholm Under Stjärnorna – Stockholm, Sweden Buža Bar – Dubrovnik, Croatia Frank’s Café at Bold Tendencies – London, UK Liebling – Hidden Rooftop Bar – Budapest, Hungary Sense Rooftop Bar – Sofia, Bulgaria Bar Elba – London, UK Cafe im Vorhoelzer Forum – Munich, Germany Schweizerhof Films – Flims, Switzerland Play Label Rooftop – Brussels, Belgium Sophie’s – Dublin, Ireland Aria Hotel Budapest – Budapest, Hungary Illum Rooftop – Copenhagen, Denmark The Skyline Rooftop Bar – Venice, Italy Aloha Bar – Rotterdam, Netherlands Skybar – Vilnius, Lithuania Mikla – Istanbul, Turkey The Green Room – Leeds, UK Lift Steak and Rooftop Bar – Tirana, Albania

London’s 30 best rooftop bars.

London's best rooftop restaurants.