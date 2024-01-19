Well, temperatures have really plummeted this week, eh? After predictions of snow, over the past few days and nights an Arctic blast has seen London temps hit as low as -6C, with cars, roofs and pavements frosting over for the first time since December.

But just as we’ve all finally become experts in the art of layering up, the weather has decided to take another turn. The Met Office has said that temperatures will increase to highs of up to 13C next week. But there will be no more crisp blue skies – we're heading towards a weekend of blistering wind and rain.

Storm Isha is set to blow over from the Atlantic on Sunday (January 21) and London is expected to get a bit of a battering. There’s a yellow weather warning for wind in place across the city from 12pm on Sunday until 12pm on Monday, January 22.

So, if you’ve got plans to be outside this weekend, be prepared to battle sheets of rain and gusts of up to 46mph. The Met Office has warned that travellers should expect public transport to be a bit slower and to be prepared for some roads and bridges to be closed. There may also be power cuts and impact on mobile phone coverage.

Sounds like the ideal excuse for two days of hibernation to us.

