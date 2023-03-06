A massive Swiss chalet with an indoor beach is for sale in west London

There’s an authentic nineteenth-century Swiss chalet for sale in west London, and it’s got its own indoor beach. Overlooking Bushey Park and right next to Hampton Court Palace, the grade II-listed riverside house is on the market for a cool £3.5 million.

The hundy percent genuine ski chalet was imported from Switzerland to the Big Smoke in 1882. It was originally brought here to be used as a boathouse but has since been converted into a huge home with its own boatyard and dock.

It was also given an eccentric £5 million makeover by architect Myck Djurberg in 2014, which included a 21-metre indoor beach with 40 tonnes of imported sand, as well as a cinema and a stage, turning it into the ultimate party mansion. Before that, it was once used as a summer party house with celebrity visitors including Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin and Fred Astaire. Eat your heart out, Jay Gatsby.

Inside the 6,012 sq ft pad are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the master bedroom suite boasts its own balcony. You’ll also get your own pontoon, a landscaped garden, a wooden bridge and multiple reception rooms. The docking has ‘ample space for numerous boats’, thank goodness.

The chalet has been on the market a few times within the last seven years – it was put up for sale last year, and it’s now being sold again. Your chance to be a Swiss roller.

The sale is managed by Sotheby’s.

Photograph: Sotheby's

