Get your VSR fix right in the middle of town

After months of speculation, British high-street legend Greggs has confirmed that it will open a huge flagship megastore at 1 Leicester Square this summer, in the heart of London’s West End.

In celebration of the announcement, Greggs has erected a giant (although unfortunately not edible) steak bake emerging from a humongous Greggs paper bag, as construction work begins behind the huge pastry in Leicester Square.

The Newcastle-based chain is famed for its bargain breakfast deal (a roll and a hot drink for £2.20), and for its outstanding plant-based range of vegan sausage rolls (colloquially known as VSRs) and vegan steak bakes.

While no opening date has been confirmed, this ‘Mega Greggs’ is part of a wider rollout in prime spots across the capital. More than 150 new Greggs shops are set to open over the next year, taking the total to just under 2,500. Other lucky London locations have included The Strand, Canary Wharf, Paddington and King’s Cross station.

To celebrate their takeover of central London, the new Leicester Square shop will offer local delicacies such as London Cheesecake and Tottenham Cake.

And Greggs has modernised, too. Customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders to skip the queue, and can earn rewards across the menu via the Greggs App.

A spokesperson for Greggs said: ‘The opening of our new flagship shop in Leicester Square will be a huge moment as we continue to expand our presence across prime locations in central London.’

They added: ‘We’re excited to premiere our delicious food to new customers, including many tourists from outside of the UK who will get the opportunity to experience Greggs for the first time.’

