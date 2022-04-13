Yeah, yeah, yeah ‘Top Boy’ is great and all that. The show looms large on the London TV landscape. Now, it’s doing classic east London move – diversifying into clobber.

’Top Boy’s’ off-screen relationship with Hackney has now been made official. The show has been named the official sponsor of football club Hackney Wick FC.

The unique collab symbolises a lot more than just a shiny new kit. Founded by former gang member Bobby Kasanga, the club’s new home and away shirts embody many on-screen themes, including identity, representation and collectivism. Thanks to Hackney-based designer Foday Dumbuya, the strips feature a signature LABRUM zig-zag motif, inspired by traditional African art. Obviously, each kit sports the unmistakable ‘Top Boy’ logo too – they are the sponsors, after all – with Hackney Wick FC’s charity Grassroots for Good adorning the left sleeve.

‘Joining with Top Boy on this project was a real privilege; even more so to have the support from cast members from Hackney,’ says designer Dumbuya of the collection. ‘When I was designing the kit, I wanted to include a bold graphic that incorporated the rich diversity of Hackney and LABRUM’s celebration of West African heritage. The zig-zag is synonymous here. I hope the players will wear the kit with pride.’

‘Top Boy’ touches on the real-life issues that local people of Hackney are going through,’ says Kasanga. ‘It represents the marginalised commuities I come from. Our club has worked hard to become a semi-professional team working with youngsters, and has been awarded for our ongoing community work in the borough.’

Has this kit caught your eye (or heart)? Cop the exclusive jersey from Kit Locker now. A percentage of all sales will go ‘back into (developing) the beautiful game.’ Bravo!

Here are some exclusive pics of the kit:

Photograph: Robert Wilson

