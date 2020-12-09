A mulled wine festival is coming to Covent Garden this Christmas

Two weeks of cockle-warming awaits you, as Covent Garden has announced it’ll be playing host to a fortnight-long festival dedicated to mulled wine and hot drinks. The Winter Warmer Fortnight begins on Thursday December 10 and organisers are promising over 100 warming Christmas drinks will be served across its participating venues for the duration.

Hot toddies, mulled wine, hot chocolates and teas will be pouring at a variety of restaurants, bars and pop-ups, with the option to sit in and luxuriate or takeaway while you do your Christmas shopping rounds.

Three pop-up bars will also be taking over Covent Garden Piazza, as well as a roaming mulled wine cart. You’ll find an Après Ski lodge from Dirty Martini serving Bailey’s hot chocolates and experimental glühwein, a bar by The Oysterman serving coffee cocktails, and a pop-up bar from Mirabeau pouring mulled rosé on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December.

Beyond the Piazza, the festival will see 11 outdoor terraces serving up some hot stuff to enjoy in your groups of six, and Laduree and Floral by Lima will both offer cheeky takeaway cups of mulled wine.

They’ve even put together a red-hot map so you can find all the places involved, and see which among those have heated, outdoor spaces.

Photograph: Covent Garden

Who said Christmas shopping was a drag?

Covent Garden’s Winter Warmer Fortnight is from Thursday December 10 until Christmas Eve. Find more info here.

