This might be the hottest trend to come out of lockdown: a host of London pubs and bars are serving warming cups of mulled wine as part of their takeaway service. So while their doors remain shut, you can still show support to your local – and fuel any bracing walks around the capital. C’mon! It’s daily exercise.

As the days get colder, this new solution means you can get stuck into safe outdoor socialising with one other from outside your household bubble without feeling the chill. Or maybe use the service to treat your cohabiters to a very steamy round at yours – without having to faff around with cinnamon sticks and end up with a kitchen that smells like the inside of a gingerbread house.

The one catch? For Lockdown 2, all takeaway alcohol from hospitality venues must be pre-ordered (more on that here). So get as organised as your folks with their to-do list on Christmas Eve, and get in a warming round of the mulled wines from this list of London venues.

Clissold Park Tavern, Stoke Newington

Plus hot toddies and mulled cider, too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clissold Park Tavern (@clissoldparktavern) on Nov 8, 2020 at 5:22am PST

The Dove, Broadway Market

The Grapes, Limehouse

The Lauriston, Victoria Park

Also serving mulled cider and hot toddies

Red Lion and Sun, Highgate

And Frozen Margaritas, if a thing like the cold doesn’t bother you

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Red Lion and Sun (@theredlionandsun) on Oct 29, 2020 at 5:23am PDT

Renegade Urban Winery, Bethnal Green

Making its own wine in its east London HQ – and mixing up three shades of the mulled stuff. Pay for a glass or get it for free with every wine bottle purchase!

Sun Tavern, Bethnal Green

Also serving hot punch