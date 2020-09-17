Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A naked art installation has taken over Alexandra Palace
Everyone Together installation by Spencer Tunick
Spencer Tunick

A naked art installation has taken over Alexandra Palace

More than 200 people wearing nothing but face masks descended on Ally Pally

By Django Zimmatore Posted: Thursday September 17 2020, 5:20pm
A fully nude art installation saw 220 strangers strip off and stand outside Alexandra Palace last Saturday in a piece about breaking down barriers. 

‘Everyone Together’, assembled by American photographer Spencer Tunick, was the first major participatory work of art since lockdown began – and a pretty bold one, at that.

Everyone Together installation by Spencer Tunick

 

Photograph: Spencer Tunick

 

The idea behind the work was to get people thinking about how we connect with strangers and our proximity to them. The artist used a diverse range of volunteers of different ages, genders and backgrounds to make the point. 

Tunick said: ‘The reality of masses of people close together – shoulder to shoulder, skin touching skin – may be something of the past for now, but still the desire is there for that natural connectivity, perhaps more so now than ever.’

Everyone Together installation by Spencer Tunick

 

Photograph: Spencer Tunick

 

All the participants stuck to strict social-distancing guidelines and had to conduct a temperature test before being arranged into various positions and formations around the palace’s park. There was even a Covid officer ensuring that everyone was 1m apart at all times. 

The installation was supported by Sky Arts to promote the channel becoming available to watch on Freeview and Freesat. Just don’t expect to see anything like this broadcast before 9pm.

