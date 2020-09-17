A much-anticipated mural dedicated to the late London singer and songwriter George Michael has finally been unveiled. The work has been added to a wall in Kingsbury – a part of London where the artist grew up and went to school – along with 23 other installations as part of the Brent Biennial.

The mural is a montage of some of George Michael’s career highlights and memorable moments, as envisioned by artist Dawn Mellor. It includes his Wham! years, as well as iconic images from his career as a solo artist. It also depicts scenes from famous music videos for ‘Careless Whisper’ and ‘Outside’.

Mellor’s mural also shows scenes from the Kingsbury neighbourhood and gives a nod John Logie Baird. The scientist, who contributed to the invention of the television, lived in the area. There are other pop-culture references, from a Monopoly board to the Yellow Brick Road in the ‘Wizard of Oz’ – because... well, why not?

You can find the mural at 499 Kingsbury Road, and read all about the Brent Biennial here.

