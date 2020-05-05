A nationwide singalong of Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ is happening this Friday

View of revellers, including local young men and women along with soldiers and sailors from Britain's armed forces, celebrating on top of a lorry as it makes its way through Parliament Square in London on VE Day (Victory In Europe Day), 8th May 1945.

Things are a little different this May bank holiday. We’re not just talking about the obvious lockdown element. For 2020, it will take place on a Friday instead of the usual bank holiday Monday to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of VE Day, a celebration of wartime victory following the surrender of German forces in May 1945. The Royal British Legion had a number of events planned, but has since overhauled the schedule with live-stream activities that will allow people to participate from home.

On Friday, there will be a two-minute silence at 11am to honour the service of the Second World War generation. And at 9pm, the Legion is inviting the whole country to join a mass singalong of ‘We’ll Meet Again’, a 1939 song made famous by ‘the Forces’ Sweetheart’ Dame Vera Lynn. During the war, Lynn travelled the world to perform the song in her outdoor concerts for troops. In 1941, she had her own radio programme, ‘Sincerely Yours’, where she and her quartet would sing requests sent in by soldiers.

Lynn is now 103, and still popular – when she released a compilation album in 2017, it went to Number Three, making her the first centenarian to have an album in the charts. ‘We’ll Meet Again’ might be dripping in sentimentality, but right now, its lyrics hit a little too close to home: ‘We’ll meet again/ Don’t know where/ Don’t know when/ But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day.’

The Royal British Legion’s assistant director of commemorative events, Bob Gamble, said: ‘There are many parallels between the struggles of the Second World War and what we are going through today. As we mark 75 years since Victory in Europe, we look to our Second World War generation to learn from their experiences, and the Legion continues our critical work to protect them from the threat we currently face.’

If you don’t want to belt it out alone, switch on the BBC broadcast. It’ll be covering the singalong right after the Queen’s address to the nation. And here are the full lyrics, so you don’t end up mumbling your way through it on your doorstep:

We’ll meet again

Don't know where

Don't know when

But I know we’ll meet again

Some sunny day

Keep smiling through

Just like you always do

Till the blue skies chase

Those dark clouds far away



And I will just say hello

To the folks that you know

Tell them you won't be long

They’ll be happy to know

That, as I saw you go

You were singing this song

We’ll meet again

Don’t know where

Don’t know when

But I know we’ll meet again

Some sunny day

And I will just say hello

To the folks that you know

Tell them you won’t be long

They’ll be happy to know

That, as I saw you go

You were singing this song

We’ll meet again

Don’t know where

Don’t know when

But I know we’ll meet again

Some sunny day

