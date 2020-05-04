The London Eye is getting a Union Jack-style makeover to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of VE Day

The London Eye has already turned ‘NHS blue’ during lockdown to support the nationwide Clap for Our Carers movement and now it’s undergoing another chameleonic transformation and changing colour to celebrate VE Day.

The landmark will get a Union Jack-style makeover on Friday May 8 when it turns red, white and blue from sunset to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Friday, which is also a bank holiday, was supposed to be the start of a three-day celebration to commemorate the anniversary. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, this activity will be moving online instead.

As well as looking out for the London Eye lighting up the sky, you will be able to join a two-minute silence at 11am paying tribute to the wartime generation and reflecting on the impact of the current pandemic.

From 11.15am on Friday, the Royal British Legion will start a VE Day 75 live stream. At 9pm a pre-recorded message from the Queen will be broadcast at the same moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address on May 8 1945, and you can stick around after that for a mass nationwide singalong of Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ on BBC One.

