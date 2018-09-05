A negroni fountain has been installed on Selfridges’ rooftop and dreams do come true

In Victorian London, the rivers were practically flowing with gin (ah, the good old days). Fast-forward to 2018 for a return to form: Selfridges in central London has had an actual negroni fountain installed on its rooftop. From today, visitors to the serene space overlooking Oxford Street will be able to enjoy a negroni fresh from the fountain.

It’s been created by Martini and they’ve gone for a design that reflects the historic fountains you’ll still find in Turin, which famously spout water from a bull’s head. As well as drinking straight from the cow’s mouth, you’ll be able to indulge in free antipasti during happy hour. From 4-6pm, punters who order two cocktails will receive free Italian snacks from San Carlo restaurant.

The negroni fountain and a menu of red-hued cocktails will be in place throughout September, with the rooftop open to negroni lovers from 11.30am until 11pm, daily. Find us underneath and with our mouths wide open.

The negroni fountain is at Selfridges rooftop throughout September, from 11.30am until 11pm, daily.

