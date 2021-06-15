London
Nocturne
A new, atmospheric basement bar opens this Friday

Nocturne is a wine bar that's actually under a wine bar

By Joe Mackertich
Located underneath fancy wine and cheese shop-bar Old Brompton in South Kensington, Nocturne is a new 70-cover, 1920s-style bar. That's right it's a wine bar under a wine bar! Nocturne, the boozy brainchild of bar owner Steve Pineau and master sommelier Xavier Rousset, has a cocktail menu split into vintage, pre-Prohibition and Prohibition-era drinks  

There are tons of details throughout the bar's interconnected rooms to enjoy. Antique mirrors, cocktail cabinets, a very special drinks trolley, a piano and perhaps best of all, two restored bread ovens which are recessed into the walls and resemble fireplaces. Also available: a bookable blackjack and poker room as well as a private dining space.

Cocktails on offer include the Isle of Man 1860s (Aperol, Amaro, Cinzano Bianco, tomato juice, celery bitters and peach bitters), the Nocturne 1900s (Japanese dry gin, dry sake, Earl Grey liquor, lavender syrup, grapefruit juice, plum bitters and sage bitters) and the Cambridge 1925s (mezcal, tequila, lime juice, orange tea cordial, rose syrup and watermelon electric Bitters). Grown-up drinks.

With regards to wine, Xavier Rousset has come up with an affordable but classy line up which celebrates winemakers from France and Italy. Oh, and there's 70 types of cheese and charcuterie on offer, so if you're peckish you will not go hungry. 

Nocturne opens Friday June 18, 158 Old Brompton Rd, Kensington, SW5 0BA

