A new ballet version of The Who’s ‘Quadrophenia’ is coming to London

In 1973, Quadrophenia was released as a high concept album by The Who – the only one of the legendary group’s records to be entirely written by guitarist Pete Townshend.

In 1979, it was adapted into a film that starred a young Phil Daniels as protagonist Jimmy, a young, disillusioned mod trying to find some meaning in life on Brighton seafront during the mods vs rockers skirmishes of the 1960s.

And in 2025 it’ll reincarnate as a new ballet staged by Sadler’s Wells, staged with Townshend’s blessing.

Set to an orchestral arrangement of the record, the new ‘Quadrophenia’ will be by directed by theatre director Rob Ashford and choreographed by Paul Roberts, who is well known for his collaborations with pop artists, from the Spice Girls to Prince. Rising star dancer Paris Fitzpatrick will play Jimmy in a new work that follows last year’s Black Sabbath musical in bringing classic boomer rock to a ballet setting.

As befits the fact it’s an adaptation of a huge-selling record and much loved film , ‘Quadrophenia’ will tour the country, playing in Plymouth, Edinburgh, Southampton and Manchester, with a lengthy (for a ballet) stint at Sadler’s Wells next summer.

‘Quadrophenia’ is at Sadler’s Wells Jun 24-Jul 13 2025. Tickets go on sale Jul 5.

