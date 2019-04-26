A new Banksy mural has just appeared in Marble Arch

Fact: it’s not a real protest until Banksy shows up and sprays something like ‘wake up sheeple, the government is BAD’ on a wall. So you can imagine that the valiant warriors of last week’s Extinction Rebellion were feeling pretty silly, fighting climate change on the streets of London day after day without even the merest whiff of spraypaint.

But we can rest easy now, because the Extinction Rebellion’s efforts have been validated. As they cleared their Marble Arch camp, a new stencilled work appeared on a wall overnight. It shows a young girl crouched next to a sapling, the words ‘From this moment despair ends and tactics begin’ scrawled alongside her, proving that the real revolution is grammatical: we’re not going to save the planet with commas, people.

Though Banksy himself has yet to confirm the piece as one of his own, the Extinction Rebellion Twitter account seems pretty damn certain. So that’s that: good news all round.

Want more Banksy content? Just click here.