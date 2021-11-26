London
Everyman's new cinema in Borough
Photograph: Everyman

A new Everyman cinema is opening in Borough this December

This swish venue is here for all your bougie cinema needs

Written by
Alice Saville
Everyman run some of the prettiest and plushest boutique cinemas around, so it’s pretty exciting to see them launch a brand new venue in Borough – an area that’s historically been a bit short on places to see the latest flicks. 

The new joint will be part of the Borough Yards development, which has revamped a series of brick Victorian railway arches and warehouses into a destination just a short amble from Borough Market. It’ll feature two cinema screens, each outfitted with velvety sofas and armchairs in classic cosy Everyman style: there’s even the option to have refreshments delivered direct to your seat. 

Everyman's new cinema in Borough
Photograph: Everyman

The classy vibes will continue with the menu, which stretches way beyond pick ’n’ mix to gourmet burgers, warm cookie dough and ice-cream sundaes. There’ll also be a full bar serving speciality beers, wines and spirits, making it the perfect place to linger with a bevvy and argue about whether ‘The French Dispatch’ really is Wes Anderson's most formally experimental film to date. 

Everyman Borough will open its doors with all the latest films, including Lady Gaga’s enjoyably OTT turn in ‘House of Gucci’ and Steven Spielberg’s hotly anticipated reimaging of ‘West Side Story’. If you like what you see, there’s the opportunity to sign up to a special Founder Member deal and get some extra visits for free: the first 400 to become Everyman members will get nine tickets for the year (usually seven), while extra-keen Everyicon members will get 28 tickets (usually 24). What better incentive to become a regular – except the proximity of delicious sarnies in Borough Market a short, carb-stuffed stumble away, of course. 

