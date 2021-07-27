Another new music festival? You bet. Run by the guys at London House Music, a ‘mini festival’ called North Fest 10 is coming to NW10’s Loft Studios on Saturday August 14. Except it really doesn’t look that mini. It has four stages, inside and out, with live performances and DJ sets. Genre-wise, the festival is meant to celebrate London club culture at its finest, so expect everything groovy: house, disco, reggae, Afrobeat, funk, hip hop – you get the picture.

Photograph: London House Music

The event is giving off more of a grassroots vibe than some of the flashier festivals out there and the line-up looks genuinely solid, with a nice mix of old-school acts and quality contemporary artists. There’ll be live shows from reggae singer Janet Kay and electronic Afrobeat collaboration Medlar X Dele Sosimi, plus DJ sets from Crazy P, Norman Jay, Justin Robertson and a fair few others. And there’s also a whole stage dedicated to reggae, hosted by Rootikal and Gimme 5. Hospitality-wise, there will be local food vendors and a bar stocked with cocktails and craft beer. Not bad.

To keep everyone safe, attendees must have their temperature taken at the door and either show proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test recorded within 48 hours of the event.

North Fest 10 takes place at Loft Studios, NW10 6QU on Aug 14, 2pm-2am. You can buy your tickets here.

