A new food market in central London opens next week – and it’s giving out free meals

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Well, they’re wrong. Such a thing does exist, and you can get your hands on one next week. All you need to do is be one of the first 100 people to rock up to the brand-new Fleet Street food market when it opens on August 3.

KERB+ at Fleet Place kicks off next Thursday and will operate from 11.30am to 2.30pm every week. The spot will have six stalls hosting a rotating lineup of delicious food vendors.

The first six vendors are yet to be announced, but we’ve got high hopes. KERB+ has hosted stalls from the likes of Pizza Pilgrims, Truffle Burger and Bao. And if you don’t like what you see at first, fear not: the vendors will change every week. Variety is, after all, the spice of life.

To claim your free lunch, all you have to do is find someone wearing a KERB+ t-shirt at the market on Thursday August 3. If you’re one of the first 100 punters, you’ll be given a voucher for your meal. Bon appetit!

KERB+ Fleet Place, EC4M 7RB. Open from August 3, 11.30am-2.30pm.

