A new neon art installation has opened in Covent Garden

A new light installation has popped up in Covent Garden – a technicolour assemblage of art that could be the perfect way to get over your end-of-summer blues.

The public art exhibition opened on August 26 and has been created by British artist Chila Burman, who most recently displayed her signature bright neon sculptures on the façade of Tate Britain last winter, providing a splash of much-needed colour on the nineteenth-century edifice.

Inspired by her Hindu-Punjabi heritage, Burman’s work has transformed the entire piazza of Covent Garden into an irresistible array of colour, with the iconic Market Building forefronting the show.

Burman’s Tate exhibition was such a hit last year that it ran for a month longer than initially planned – but fear not if you didn’t manage to catch that, as Burman is reusing some of the lights and sculptures in her new jungle of lights (look for the tigers and snakes)! Make sure you swing by Covent Garden before the end of October to check it out.

You can see the installation at the South Hall of Covent Garden’s central Market Building from 7am-midnight daily, with the James Street tiger on from 7am-11pm.

