A new outdoor exhibition is honouring the Grenfell Tower victims

On Monday (June 14) it will be four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 people lost their lives.

Local photographer Feruza Afewerki is honouring those affected by the tragedy with ‘Gold & Ashes’, a new outdoor exhibition. Afewerki lost four family members in the fire and has spent two years documenting people within the community of survivors and the bereaved.

Photograph: Feruza Afewerki

Through her work, she aims to shift the focus onto the Grenfell community, to highlight their courage and to honour all those who have been affected.

The exhibition launches on 12th June and will be at Freston Road and Bramley Studio. Afewerki will also publish the photos in a book and use the proceeds to support local mental health and wellbeing charities.

Photograph: Feruza Afewerki

Afewerki said: ‘It's important we tell our stories as much as we listen to them. I wanted to humanise Grenfell by inviting the community to talk about their brothers and sisters and neighbours, so that they could share their stories of loved ones, and in the process, feel seen and heard because community happens when you're known.

‘The Gold & Ashes photo series captures more stories than I had imagined in the beginning, and yet there are still so many to tell. My sister was always reaching out to make friends and build connections and her legacy has inspired me to create this work. I hope that these photo stories will live on to remember those we lost for who they are and inspire others to tell their story too.’

She is dedicating the exhibition to her big sister Amal Ahmedin and niece Amaya Tuccu.

Photograph: Feruza Afewerki

‘Gold & Ashes’ is at Freston Road and Bramley Studio, 1 Bramley Rd, W10 6SZ. From Jun 12.

Pre-order the book here.