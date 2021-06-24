A new outdoor theatre is opening on the banks of the Thames

For obvious reasons, it’s a good time to start an open-air theatre, and Deptford will be getting one for the summer in the form of Shipwright, a Thames-side venue on the grounds of The Master Shipwright’s House and Office, a hidden gem that dates back to the days of Henry VIII.

Over three summer weekends, the pop-up Shipwright will play host to an eclectic bill that runs the gamut from drag to classical, with shows including much-loved cabaret artist Diane Chorley’s musings on the world of ’80s Essex nightclubs in ‘Down the Flick’, and six-hour reading of Maggie Nelson’s memoir ‘The Argonauts’ by a selection of female trans and non-binary actors.

There will also be a restaurant from Deptford’s popular Klose & Soan open for lunch and dinner, and a bar stocked with locally sourced craft beers.

There’s even better news if you live in the neighbourhood – hundreds of tickets will be given away for free to locals: see Shipwright website for details.

Shipwright is open Jul 22-Aug 7. www.theshipwright.co.uk.

