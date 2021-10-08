A new photo series by Rankin celebrates the West End’s return

Touch wood, but the West End is back. It made it through three lockdowns, the pingdemic and social distancing, and while it would be a mistake to say we’re out of the woods, it’s clear that things are a lot better than they were a year ago, and let’s hope they don’t get any worse.

And Theatreland is broadly back to where it was: almost all the long-runners are back, and every new 2020 musical that had been forced to postpone has now opened. To celebrate, the Society of London Theatre and the Mayor of London have partnered with photography legend Rankin, who will shoot over 200 West End actors, dancers, writers, directors and producers, plus costume, sound, lighting and set designers, puppeteers, technicians, dressers, stage managers, front of house staff and more.

Photo by Rankin Mazz Murray (Donna in ‘Mamma Mia!’)

Entitled ‘Performance’, the finished exhibition will go on display at the Fujifilm House of Photography in the heart of the West End in November. Rankin hasn’t finished all of his snaps yet, but he has done the honours for the casts of ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’, which should whet your appetite nicely for the main event.

Fujifilm House of Photography. Nov 3-Jan 31.

