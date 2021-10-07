London
inside an art gallery
Photograph: LydiaLeePhoto / The Other Art Fair

The best stuff to see at The Other Art Fair

Our pick of what to check out at east London’s favourite art fair, including Noel Fielding

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
October is art fair month. And as much as we’d all love to hit up Frieze and casually buy some ten-grand home decor, it’s just a little on the spenny side. Luckily for us, there’s also a bunch of alternative, cheaper art fairs that are just as exciting. Case in point is Saatchi Art’s Other Art Fair – presenting around 140 independent artists at east London’s Old Truman Brewery next week. The fair will be soundtracked to live DJ sets from Soho Radio and accompanied by a fully stocked bar. Here’s what you should look out for when you visit...

Henny Beaumont: ‘Disappearing Women’

This moving collection of portraits has arrived at what feels like a particularly poignant time. ‘Disappearing Women’, by illustrator and political cartoonist Henny Beaumont, catalogues 118 different women in the UK who lost their lives at the hands of men between March 2020 and March 2021.

‘Me, My Brain, and I’

Brains are weird. We think with them all the time but very rarely think about them. A bunch of big names – like Tracey Emin, David Bailey, and Gavin Turk – will each ‘decorate a brain’ to highlight Parkinson’s, the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world. What’s more, limited-edition signed prints will be available for purchase, with profits going towards Parkinson’s UK.

Tracey Emin and a brain
Photograph: The Other Art Fair / Katie Heppell

Noel Fielding… paints?

This one might come as a surprise to some people. Everyone is used to Noel Fielding gently mocking contestant's iced biscuits on ‘The Great British Bake Off’, but maybe not so used to seeing him in front of a canvas, paintbrush in hand. But yeah, he’s a painter (art school and everything), and you can check out an exhibition of his ‘visceral and animated’ new paintings at the fair as this year’s guest artist.

New Futures Winners

The art world is a pretty exclusive place – so the Other Art Fair launched its New Futures campaign to help break down those barriers. It aims to help launch the careers of talented emerging artists through free exhibition space and mentorship – and you can check out this year’s winners at this special exhibition. 

Prachi Gothi
Photograph: Prachi Gothi / The Other Art Fair

Marianne Hendriks: ‘Old Masters’

Ever walk round the National Gallery and goggle at all those old-master paintings in complete disbelief? Marianne Hendriks, a Dutch fine artist who specialises in historical oil-paintings techniques, will be recreating some of these iconic works live, so you can sit back and gaze in awe as the paintings take shape. 

The Other Art Fair is at The Old Truman Brewery, E1 6QR. Oct 14-17. Find out more here.

    Latest news

