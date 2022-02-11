If you want to seriously up your grocery-shopping game, here’s some big news. Some of London’s very best independent restaurants are coming together to supply items to a new concept store run by food writer and photographer Safia Shakarchi. Another Pantry will take up residence in high-end shopping hub Coal Drops Yard, where it’ll sell a carefully curated range of foodstuffs from top restaurants including Café Cecilia, Planque and more.

There’s a dizzying range of delicacies on offer. Look out for bevvies from St John Bread and Wine, kombucha and ferments from Little Duck The Picklery, confit potatoes and pies from Quality Chop House and olive oil from mega-hyped new Hackney restaurant Café Cecilia.

The shop opens on Tuesday March 15. Can’t wait ’til then? Take a peek its online platform which launched yesterday (Thursday February 10). It embraces the philosophy of seasonal, slow and conscious cooking, with recipes from big-name London chefs including Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich of Honey & Co, who proffer the recipe for a delicious-sounding green shakshuka. If you buy the ingredients from your local cornershop, no one’s judging.

