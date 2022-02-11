London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Another Pantry in Coal Drops Yard
Photograph: Another Pantry

A new pop-up concept grocery store is coming to Coal Drops Yard

Another Pantry will sell goods from Café Cecilia, St John Bread and Wine, Planque and more

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

If you want to seriously up your grocery-shopping game, here’s some big news. Some of London’s very best independent restaurants are coming together to supply items to a new concept store run by food writer and photographer Safia Shakarchi. Another Pantry will take up residence in high-end shopping hub Coal Drops Yard, where it’ll sell a carefully curated range of foodstuffs from top restaurants including Café Cecilia, Planque and more.

There’s a dizzying range of delicacies on offer. Look out for bevvies from St John Bread and Wine, kombucha and ferments from Little Duck The Picklery, confit potatoes and pies from Quality Chop House and olive oil from mega-hyped new Hackney restaurant Café Cecilia.

The shop opens on Tuesday March 15. Can’t wait ’til then? Take a peek its online platform which launched yesterday (Thursday February 10). It embraces the philosophy of seasonal, slow and conscious cooking, with recipes from big-name London chefs including Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich of Honey & Co, who proffer the recipe for a delicious-sounding green shakshuka. If you buy the ingredients from your local cornershop, no one’s judging. 

Here are the best restaurants in London you should be booking a table at.

A tasty Greggs x Primark collab is going to rock the fashion world.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.