A new series of web concerts is supporting West End actors furloughed by coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all of London’s theatres are currently shut, until who knows when?

This is a bleak time for an industry in which virtually every performer is a freelancer.

Fortunately, people are already starting to try and help, and one exciting initiative will launch next Monday. Leave a Light On is a series of intimate, three-times-a-day concerts staged by Lambert Jackson Productions and the Theatre Café, at which actors – we’re promised some big names, some relative newcomers – will perform a 45-minute live piano set that you can pay a small fee to watch online. It provides a source of income for actors who’ve lost theirs, and also entertainment for self-isolating musical-theatre fans.

In a statement, Lambert Jackson Productions and the Theatre Café said: ‘We are so excited about this project. This is a really dark time for the theatre world and we want to help wherever we can, as much as possible. The idea that people who are self-isolating can help performers who have lost all of their work is a really beautiful thing, and also speaks volumes about our amazing industry and the community it fosters.’

There have been no performances announced yet, but we’ll update you when they are.

