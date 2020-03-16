London’s theatres have closed

As a result of Boris Johnson’s ‘strong advice’ that members of the public avoid the nation’s theatres due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of London’s theatre have now closed with immediate effect, including all members of the Society of West End Theatres (SOLT), that is to say the entire West End. Also gone: the National Theatre, the Royal Court, the Royal Opera House, Sadler’s Wells and many, many more.

On Monday night, some smaller theatres continued to run their shows, and because the government’s advice is not in fact that theatres shut they may technically continue to do so, although it seems very unlikely any will stay open in the face of the warning.

This is clearly going to be a very tough time for London’s theatres, and there is considerable anger within the industry that the government hasn’t legally forced venues to close (as has happened in many other countries), meaning that it many believe it will be unlikely that some theatres can claim insurance for cancelled performances.

At the moment nobody can tell how long the lockdown will last for. Most theatres have simply postponed shows indefinitely, although several have notional first dates back – the National Theatre is one of the earliest, with the current plan being to return April 12, but these are of course all subject to change.

For now, Time Out hopes to do what it can to support the capital’s theatres.

