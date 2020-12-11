Although many of London’s theatres have currently reopened, it might not be for long (if the rumblings about Tier 3 are true), it won’t be for everybody, and there are many, many shows – musicals in particular – that simply won’t be able to reopen until social distancing can end. This naturally also leaves a lot of actors and other theatre professionals out of work.

Well, here's a nifty solution from the celebrated actor Maria Friedman and her actor partner Adrian der Gregorian. Doorstep Productions does almost exactly what it says on the tin. It's a socially-distanced musical theatre performance on your doorstep – which is fine under current rules and also if we go into Tier 3, which will only close theatre buildings – and it comes fully endorsed by all the main West End producers, so there's access to the songs and in many cases the talent from whatever shows you've been missing this year.

It’s a bespoke service, meaning you need to get in touch with Doorstep to work out exactly what it is you want to book. But it starts from around £250 for a pair of fully-costumed performers, with the possibility of going up to six. Obviously it’s not for us to judge the depths of your wallets, but it's potentially something that might make a nice treat for your block of flats or large houseshare – and this Christmas, they’re also offering a Dickensian carol singers-style service.

We’re still a good few months away from getting our old West End back. But this looks like an intriguing way of helping us – and performers – get through this bleak midwinter.

