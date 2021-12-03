London
Jack and the Beanstalk, Hackney Empire, 2021
Photo by Manuel Harlan

Christmas pantomimes in London

Pantomime season has finally returned to London – oh yes it has!

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Although the 2020 pantomime season was a washout, we’re fervently hoping that 2021 will be back to normal. Certainly all of London’s favourite Christmas shows are back, from our greatest dame Clive Rowe returning to the Hackney Empire, to Julian Clary and the usual crew taking their traditional places in the London Palladium show. Fingers fervently crossed.

Pantomimes in central London

Pantoland
Photo by London Palladium

Pantoland

  • Theatre
  • Panto
  • Soho

‘Pantoland’ isn’t technically a new pantomime: it played six performances at a reduced-capacity London Palladium last Christmas before it was forced to close along with the rest of London’s theatres. So why waste a good show?

Potted Panto
© Gabrielle Motola

Potted Panto

  • Theatre
  • Panto
  • Charing Cross Road

A madcap dash through all the big panto favourites from the people who brought you ‘Potted Potter’ – now in its eleventh year in the West End.

Pantomimes in east London

Pantomimes in west London

Pantomimes in south London

Dick Whittington
Photo by New Wimbledon Theatre

Dick Whittington

  • Theatre
  • Panto
  • Wimbledon

The day when the New Wimbledon panto was synonymous with bonkers celebrity casting (Pamela Anderson et al) are now long over, but Shane Ritchie is a respectable name to front this year’s edition…

The Queen of Hearts

  • Theatre
  • Panto
  • Greenwich

Greenwich Theatre’s pantos have developed a reputation for no-frills, old school Christmas fun, based around the talents of writer/dame/director Andrew Pollard. This year’s edition is notable for departing from the usual panto plots to spin a yarn about the complicated love lives of the hearts deck of cards.

Pantomimes in north London

Beowulf

Beowulf

  • Theatre
  • Panto
  • Islington

Even in panto season, a thousand-year-old epic featuring monsters, dipsomaniac royals and a lot of carnage is a brave choice.

Adult pantomimes

Pricked
Photo by Chris Jepsom

Pricked

  • Theatre
  • Panto
  • Vauxhall

The RVT’s ‘Pricked’ is a spin on the tale of Sleeping Beauty, and follows the adventures of a sex-crazed princess, an over-privileged prince, and a raven with identity issues, plus insecure villainess Maleffluent.

Snow White and the Seven Poofs

Snow White and the Seven Poofs

  • Theatre
  • Panto
  • Leicester Square

This adult panto long-runner would probably survive a nuclear winter and certainly hasn’t let the events of the last couple of years stop it from returning for another Christmas of rude flirty fun and frolics…

