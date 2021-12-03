Although the 2020 pantomime season was a washout, we’re fervently hoping that 2021 will be back to normal. Certainly all of London’s favourite Christmas shows are back, from our greatest dame Clive Rowe returning to the Hackney Empire, to Julian Clary and the usual crew taking their traditional places in the London Palladium show. Fingers fervently crossed.

