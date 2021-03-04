Five Points Brewing Company is a good brewing company. Cool but not in a way that invites mockery. High-quality but affordable. Crucially also: despite being huge, it’s still independent and still based in east London.

The award-winning brewery was only founded in 2013, yet it feels like it’s somehow been around for ever. In a good way! To celebrate eight years on the ‘hops scene’ (as no one calls it) it’s opening what can only be described as The Five Points Brewery and Taproom Mothership on its home turf of Hackney. Specifically, that one bit of Mare Street right by Stranger Than Paradise Records and Ombra. That sounds like a fun day out, doesn’t it?

Perhaps best of all (given current circumstances) the taproom will be open-air! Meaning we’ll all be able to grab a few XPAs there from April 12, when beer gardens and the like reopen. Happy, happy days.

‘The past 12 months have been incredibly challenging for independent breweries,’ says founder Ed Mason. ‘So it is incredibly exciting to be able to look to the future and place the company on a secure footing with a new brewery and taproom, in our Hackney home. I cannot wait to be sharing pints in the sun in our new outdoor taproom this summer.’

We love these guys not just for their tasty beers, but the great work they do with local charities, including Hackney Food Bank. Despite getting huge they never forgot where they came from (they even took over and refurbished The Pembury Tavern, helping it win Community Pub of the Year last year).

The exact date of the opening is sort of up-in-the-air, but Ed and chums are hoping to have the thing operational for when outdoor drinking and eating becomes kosher on April 12. God speed, gentlemen!

Five Points Brewery, Warehouse and Taproom, 61 Mare St, E8 4RG. Opening date TBC. www.fivepointsbrewing.co.uk.

