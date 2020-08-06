Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A nine-foot statue of an ‘everyday’ Black woman has been installed in east London
the line
Photograph: Jeff Moore

A nine-foot statue of an ‘everyday’ Black woman has been installed in east London

It’s one of few public sculptures of Black women in the UK

By Time Out contributors Posted: Thursday August 6 2020, 12:39pm
Advertising

A new artwork has been unveiled as part of The Line sculpture trail – and it’s a really important one. 

‘Reaching Out’, a nine-foot bronze sculpture of a Black woman by artist Thomas J Price has been unveiled today as a new addition to the outdoor art exhibition, which was launched in 2015 and runs between the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2. 

The piece, cast to look like a classical statue, depicts a modern-day woman scrolling through her phone. It’s one of few public sculptures of a Black woman in the UK and is a celebration of Black British identity now.

the line, Thomas J Price

 

Thomas J Price pictured with ‘Reaching Out’Photograph: Jeff Moore

 

 

 

 

 

Price said: ‘This new work, depicting a young woman standing holding a mobile phone in both hands, continues a theme of balancing experiences of isolation and connectedness, whilst acknowledging the different ways in which technology mediates our lives.’

Price’s work joins the likes of Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor, Carsten Höller and Laura Ford, whose sculptures also feature in The Line.

When are London’s biggest art galleries reopening? Here’s when

Discover The Line and six other pretty London walks

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising