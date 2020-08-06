A nine-foot statue of an ‘everyday’ Black woman has been installed in east London

It’s one of few public sculptures of Black women in the UK

A new artwork has been unveiled as part of The Line sculpture trail – and it’s a really important one.

‘Reaching Out’, a nine-foot bronze sculpture of a Black woman by artist Thomas J Price has been unveiled today as a new addition to the outdoor art exhibition, which was launched in 2015 and runs between the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2.

The piece, cast to look like a classical statue, depicts a modern-day woman scrolling through her phone. It’s one of few public sculptures of a Black woman in the UK and is a celebration of Black British identity now.

Price said: ‘This new work, depicting a young woman standing holding a mobile phone in both hands, continues a theme of balancing experiences of isolation and connectedness, whilst acknowledging the different ways in which technology mediates our lives.’

Price’s work joins the likes of Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor, Carsten Höller and Laura Ford, whose sculptures also feature in The Line.

When are London’s biggest art galleries reopening? Here’s when.

Discover The Line and six other pretty London walks.

Share the story