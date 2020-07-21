It’s one of few public sculptures of Black women in the UK

The Line sculpture trail is gaining a new artwork – and it’s a really important one.

The outdoor art exhibition, which runs between the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2, includes pieces by Antony Gormley, Anish Kapoor, Carsten Höller and Laura Ford.

These will soon be joined by ‘Reaching Out’, a nine-foot bronze sculpture of a Black woman by artist Thomas J Price. The piece, cast to look like a classical statue, depicts the modern-day woman scrolling through her phone. It’s one of few public sculptures of a Black woman in the UK and is a celebration of Black British identity now.

Price writes on Instagram: ‘This new work, depicting a young woman standing holding a mobile phone in both hands, continues a theme of balancing experiences of isolation and connectedness, whilst acknowledging the different ways in which technology mediates our lives.’

